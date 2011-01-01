I believe that The Real Truth Ministry is divinely inspired by the inspiration of God’s Eternal word. In everyone’s lifetime there comes a time, when we must face a need for God’s Supernatural help. And these times can only be solved, through the Real Truth from God, Who’s Name is Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior. In Whom we trust and believe. Amen l





For Jesus said in St.John 12:32, “And I, if I be lifted up from the Earth, I will draw ALL men unto me.” Therefore it is our goal to lift up Jesus Christ in this ministry. And we will depend on His divine Eternal word, to keep us in total freedom through His divine Eternal word. His TRUTH will KEEP us FREE.